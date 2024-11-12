Giampaolo delighted taking charge of Lecce: I have great enthusiasm

Marco Giampaolo is delighted taking charge of Lecce.

After the sacking of Luca Gotti, Giampaolo was presented to the local press by Lecce today.

With what state of mind are you returning to the field?

"Two years is a long time, but after an initial break I started working again. The work is also mental, simulating being on the field. In the last year I worked in smart working. I saw Lecce, not live but on TV during this championship.

"I saw it again these days, in detail. Before judging the players, you have to train them. I have great enthusiasm. You have to enter a new environment so I have to understand as soon as possible and then I will be able to answer you about the individuals."

Why did you say yes to Lecce?

"Lecce is a great opportunity for me. I believe there are players who have the characteristics to express my thoughts. It is a yes motivated by technical arguments. I had offers abroad, a foreign country that only had an economic and not technical flavour. Corvino asked me to work. He spoke to me of Lecce as a beautiful city."

If you had to describe yourself with an adjective?

"I am looking to reaffirm my ideas about football and this team, this club, this environment are giving me an opportunity."

In closing:

"I want to thank the club for this opportunity, we hope that this experience will be positive for everyone."