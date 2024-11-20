Cassano declares Venezia whiz Oristanio "future of Italian football"

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former Inter Milan striker Antonio Cassano feels they'll regret selling Gaetano Oristanio.

The young midfielder left Inter for Venezia over the summer for €4m.

Cassano said on Viva el Futbol: "Oristanio is a player I really like, I followed him for many games, he has an interesting left foot.

"In my opinion he should be held in high regard for the national team and the future of Italian football.

"He has strength in his legs, he knows how to do one-twos, he knows how to play football."

 

Mentions
Serie ACassano AntonioOristanio GaetanoVeneziaInter
