Cassano declares Venezia whiz Oristanio "future of Italian football"

Former Inter Milan striker Antonio Cassano feels they'll regret selling Gaetano Oristanio.

The young midfielder left Inter for Venezia over the summer for €4m.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cassano said on Viva el Futbol: "Oristanio is a player I really like, I followed him for many games, he has an interesting left foot.

"In my opinion he should be held in high regard for the national team and the future of Italian football.

"He has strength in his legs, he knows how to do one-twos, he knows how to play football."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play