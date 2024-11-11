Giampaolo named new Lecce coach

Marco Giampaolo has been named new coach of Lecce.

Giampaolo succeeds Luca Gotti, who was fired on Sunday after Lecce's 1-1 draw with Empoli.

Former AC Milan coach Giampaolo had been out of action since his last spell on the Sampdoria bench. With Lecce, he has signed a contract until 30 June 2025, with a possible automatic renewal in the event of keeping the club in Serie A.

Lecce announced this morning:

"US Lecce announces that the technical management of the First Team has been entrusted to mister Marco Giampaolo. The coach has signed an agreement until June 30, 2025, with automatic renewal in the event of safety being achieved.

"The technical staff available to Mister Giampaolo will be formed by:

"Assistant Coach Francesco Conti

"Technical Assistant Fabio Micarelli

"Athletic Trainer Samuele Melotto

"Athletic Trainer - recovery of injured players Giovanni De Luca (confirmed)

"Goalkeeping Coaches Raffaele Clemente (confirmed)

"Goalkeeping Coaches Luigi Sassanelli (confirmed)

"Match Analyst Alcide Di Salvatore

"Match Analyst Simone Greco (confirmed)

"The resumption of training, as already planned, is set for tomorrow afternoon at Via del Mare.

"Mister Giampaolo will be presented to the press tomorrow morning at 10:00 by President Saverio Sticchi Damiani, Technical Area Manager Pantaleo Corvino and Sporting Director Stefano Trinchera, at the “Sergio Vantaggiato” press room at the Via del Mare Stadium."