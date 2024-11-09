Lopez urges Cagliari to keep faith with Nicola

Former Cagliari coach Diego Lopez says they need to stand by Davide Nicola.

Nicola's Cagliari meet AC Milan today sitting 17th in the Serie A table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lopez told TMW: “Even last year there were more difficult moments than this year.

"In the end they will get out of it. This is the Cagliari championship of recent years. But Nicola is a coach who knows the Serie A championship well and knows well how to behave while being down there.

"You have to have faith in the technical guidance."