Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Amorim discusses plans for Ugarte at Man Utd
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Osasuna a serious challenge; Mbappe disappointed
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez denies James exit talk ahead of Las Palmas clash

Lopez urges Cagliari to keep faith with Nicola

Carlos Volcano
Lopez urges Cagliari to keep faith with Nicola
Lopez urges Cagliari to keep faith with NicolaTribalfootball
Former Cagliari coach Diego Lopez says they need to stand by Davide Nicola.

Nicola's Cagliari meet AC Milan today sitting 17th in the Serie A table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lopez told TMW: “Even last year there were more difficult moments than this year.

"In the end they will get out of it. This is the Cagliari championship of recent years. But Nicola is a coach who knows the Serie A championship well and knows well how to behave while being down there.

"You have to have faith in the technical guidance."

Mentions
Serie ANicola DavideCagliariAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sacchi keen to see Camarda make AC Milan start today against Cagliari
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Maybe I should bench Leao more?! What is De la Fuente doing?!
AC Milan great Donadoni can see Maldini joining Inter Milan