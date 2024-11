Lecce have sacked coach Luca Gotti.

Gotti loses his job with Lecce sitting 18th on the Serie A table.

Lecce drew 1-1 with Empoli on Frdiay night.

Gotti took charge of Lecce in March, guiding them to a 14th place finish last season.

But Lecce have decided to act as Serie A breaks up for international week.