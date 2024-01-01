AC Milan chief exec Furlani: Ibra and Fonseca convinced Morata

AC Milan chief exec Giorgio Furlani says they're delighted with the imminent arrival of Alvaro Morata.

The striker is set to sign this week from Atletico Madrid.

Furlani told Sky Italia: "Alvaro has expressed his desire for us, now we have to complete some formalities but we're almost there.

"There's a few things left...

"He is a great champion and you can see it even just by talking to him, you understand why he is the captain of Spain, just look at what he says. I found him optimistic and confident, ready to leave after the well-deserved holidays.

"As for the speech for convincing him, I have to thank Zlatan (Ibrahimovic), who knows what it means to be Milan's centre-forward, and Paulo Fonseca who explained to him how central he will be to his project."