AC Milan defender Tomori: I played with Morata at Chelsea LaLiga
AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has enjoyed his first days with new coach Paulo Fonseca.

Tomori also discussed the imminent arrival of Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid.

He said at a preseason presser: “Yes, we have changed a lot. Obviously the coach. We have new ideas, a good atmosphere. We are working well, hard and we are excited now."

On Morata, Tomori said: “I played with him at Chelsea. I know the qualities he has. He is a striker with speed, with strength and he can score goals. This is what we need for this season. It’s not confirmed yet but we are happy. 

“We hope so (he can replace Olivier Giroud). He’s a different type of player, with different characteristics, but yes, I hope, we hope that he can help us. We are excited for the new season.”

