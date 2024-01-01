Morata: AC Milan will see best years of my career

Alvaro Morata has explained his decision to leave Atletico Madrid for AC Milan.

The Spain captain admits Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a big influence on his choice.

The former Juventus striker said, “It was a simple reason: the confidence of Zlatan, the team, the coach. I can't wait to start. I have to go on vacation because I have to be with my family and enjoy it, otherwise I would go to train tomorrow.”

“The truth is that in Italy they always treated me with incredible respect and I look forward to being on vacation there as well as playing in Calcio again.

“They gave me positive things and I know that I have the best years of my career ahead of me and I want to live them in this great club that is Milan.”

On the No9 shirt, Morata added: “I don't know yet, I have to talk to the club and we'll see.”