Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make official statement after Enzo backlash from Blues teammates
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Morata: AC Milan will see best years of my career

Morata: AC Milan will see best years of my career
Morata: AC Milan will see best years of my career
Morata: AC Milan will see best years of my careerLaLiga
Alvaro Morata has explained his decision to leave Atletico Madrid for AC Milan.

The Spain captain admits Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a big influence on his choice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Juventus striker said, “It was a simple reason: the confidence of Zlatan, the team, the coach. I can't wait to start. I have to go on vacation because I have to be with my family and enjoy it, otherwise I would go to train tomorrow.”

“The truth is that in Italy they always treated me with incredible respect and I look forward to being on vacation there as well as playing in Calcio again. 

“They gave me positive things and I know that I have the best years of my career ahead of me and I want to live them in this great club that is Milan.”

On the No9 shirt, Morata added: “I don't know yet, I have to talk to the club and we'll see.”

Mentions
LaLigaMorata AlvaroIbrahimovic ZlatanAC MilanAtl. MadridSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ibra key as Morata warms to AC Milan move after contract offer
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions
AC Milan chief exec Furlani: Ibra and Fonseca convinced Morata