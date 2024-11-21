Ghisolfi hoping for fresh start at Roma under Ranieri

Roma chief Florent Ghisolfi concedes the club is in a poor moment.

However, there's hope that Claudio Ranieri can lift the players after his arrival last week.

Ghisolfi said at the Social Football Summit: “It is not an easy time for us.

“I think that as captains of the ship we need to keep morale high. We must continue moving forward and bringing everyone along with us. It is important to remain positive.”

On Ranieri, he continued: “I think this is a fantastic opportunity for me and the whole club. I knew him, but what I am getting to know now is different. He is a great man.

“First of all, I think Ranieri will bring his sense of calm to the club. His incredible career needs no presentation. We believe he is the right person to both improve our future and the short-term.

“It is important to be mobile and not immobile. We want to work and build along with Ranieri. We believe the club needs someone like him who knows Italian football well.”