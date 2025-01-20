Genoa to release Balotelli; Golllini to leave for Roma

Genoa are set to allow two players to depart this week.

TMW says on-loan Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini will leave for Roma.

Gollini will move to the Giallorossi as cover for Mile Svilar and to replace backup keeper Mat Ryan, who is set to join Lens in France.

Meanwhile, Mario Balotelli is set to be granted a free transfer.

The imminent arrival on-loan of West Ham attacker Maxwel Cornet will make Balotelli surplus to requirments for coach Patrick Vieira.

As such, Genoa management are happy to terminate Balotelli's contract to free him up to find another club.