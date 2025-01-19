Genoa come forward as Southampton eager to send Cornet back to West Ham

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Southampton are set to end the loan of Maxwel Cornet.

On-loan from West Ham United, Saints are ready to end Cornet's spell in order to free up a place for a new temporary signing this month.

The London Evening Standard says West Ham are willing to agree to Saints' request as they have another club lined up for the midfielder.

Genoa in Italy have reached a deal with West Ham about taking Cornet on-loan for the remainder of the season.

At Southampton, Cornet has made only four appearances and none from the start.

