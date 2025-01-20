West Ham winger Cornet taking Genoa medical

Tribal Football
West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet is in Italy to sign for Genoa today.

Cornet has seen his loan with Southampton cut short and he is now undergoing a medical in Genoa.

The winger will sign in a straight loan to June without a permanent option.

At Saints, Cornet made only four appearances between the Premier League and the League Cup for a total of 187 minutes.

His arrival is expected to see veteran striker Mario Balotelli depart.

