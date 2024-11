Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator has signed a new deal.

The 18 year-old has penned a new contract to 2029.

Ekhator has already put together 10 appearances in the championship this season with a goal and an assist.

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino has turned to the youngster with his attacking options hit by injury.

Ekhator was snapped up by Genoa from local club Don Bosco as an eight year-old.