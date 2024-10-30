Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino says tomorrow night against Fiorentina will come too soon for Mario Balotelli.

The 34 year-old striker signed for Genoa on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking today to preview the Viola clash, Gilardino said: "Balotelli arrived with great motivation. I spoke to him a lot. His programme at the moment includes a week of work, both with the team and with physical tests.

"He will not be called up tomorrow. My thoughts will be in a week, Monday evening in Parma. We think day by day, he is a boy who must be protected in every way.

"I know what he can give us, as I said in previous conferences, he cannot solve the problems alone. The priority was, is and always will be the team."