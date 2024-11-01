Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino is facing a make-or-break clash this weekend against Parma.

Defeat at home to Fiorentina last night has left Genoa at the foot of the Serie A table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Genoa meet Parma this weekend, with TMW reporting that Gilardino is now being questioned inside the board room.

As such, the result against Parma could be decisive.

Waiting in the wings is Davide Ballardini, who is available and ready to step in should Gilardino be removed. Ballardini, 60, has already had FOUR spells in charge of the Grifone.