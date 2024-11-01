Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
REVEALED: Barcelona keeper Pena had a 'done deal' with Man Utd
Real Madrid willing to sell Tchouameni
Tactics, personnel & attitude: Why Ruben Amorim will succeed at Man Utd

Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash

Carlos Volcano
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clashAction Plus
Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino is facing a make-or-break clash this weekend against Parma.

Defeat at home to Fiorentina last night has left Genoa at the foot of the Serie A table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Genoa meet Parma this weekend, with TMW reporting that Gilardino is now being questioned inside the board room.

As such, the result against Parma could be decisive.

Waiting in the wings is Davide Ballardini, who is available and ready to step in should Gilardino be removed. Ballardini, 60, has already had FOUR spells in charge of the Grifone. 

Mentions
Serie AGilardino AlbertoGenoaParmaFiorentinaBallardini DavideFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fiorentina coach Palladino delighted with "hard-fought and dirty victory" at Genoa
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
DONE DEAL: Balotelli signs Genoa contract