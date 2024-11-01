Genoa striker Ekhator welcomes Balotelli arrival: My idol

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Genoa striker Ekhator welcomes Balotelli arrival: My idolGenoa/Facebook
Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator is excited to be working alongside Mario Balotelli.

Ekhator made his Genoa debut in last night's defeat to Fiorentina.

On the arrival of senior striker Mario Balotelli, he said: "I'm very happy with his arrival. He can be an extra help for the team. As a child I always watched him, I can say he's my idol.

"He's a great striker, I can take inspiration from him and I'll try to improve by watching him."

On his debit, Ekhator also stated: "I was a bit scared at the beginning but thanks to the coach, the staff and my teammates I relaxed and played as I know how."

The striker turns 18 later this month.

Mentions
Serie AEkhator JeffBalotelli MarioGenoaFiorentina
