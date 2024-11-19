Genoa sack Gilardino and assistants

Genoa have sacked coach Alberto Gilardino.

While the Serie A club are yet to announce the dismissal, Gilardino and his assistants Gaetano Caridi and Dario Dainelli have been shown the door.

The trio left the sports centre in Pegli at midday after a morning meeting with the board.

Just yesterday, Gilardino said: "We are seeing the light again a bit, we got 4 points in the last 2 games before the break. We need and think about being able to recover as many players as possible, so having more players available can make my work and that of the staff easier."

The Italian is set to be replaced by Patrick Vieira, with the Frenchman having already agreed terms with Genoa chiefs.

