Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Spain coach De la Fuente denies keeping Pedri, Olmo apart
Second chance? Chelsea loanee Sancho eyed by new Man Utd manager
Man Utd draw up plans for new clearout

Genoa sack Gilardino and assistants

Carlos Volcano
Genoa sack Gilardino and assistants
Genoa sack Gilardino and assistantsAction Plus
Genoa have sacked coach Alberto Gilardino.

While the Serie A club are yet to announce the dismissal, Gilardino and his assistants Gaetano Caridi and Dario Dainelli have been shown the door.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The trio left the sports centre in Pegli at midday after a morning meeting with the board.

Just yesterday, Gilardino said: "We are seeing the light again a bit, we got 4 points in the last 2 games before the break. We need and think about being able to recover as many players as possible, so having more players available can make my work and that of the staff easier."

The Italian is set to be replaced by Patrick Vieira, with the Frenchman having already agreed terms with Genoa chiefs.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie AGilardino AlbertoGenoaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Balotelli future in doubt as Vieira taking charge of Genoa
Vieira lined up by Genoa to replace Gilardino
Genoa coach Gilardino: We must be patient with Balotelli