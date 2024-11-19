Balotelli future in doubt as Vieira taking charge of Genoa

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Genoa/Facebook
The future of Mario Balotelli at Genoa is already in doubt after the sacking of coach Alberto Gilardino today.

TMW says Gilardino has been dismissed this morning and will be replaced by Patrick Vieira.

Balotelli played for Vieira at Nice, where the pair clashed. They had been teammates at Manchester City.

After one substitution, Vieira said of the Italian: "His mentality is not suited to a team sport like football."

A few weeks later, Balotelli left Nice and just a few months ago in an interview, the striker admitted: "I would never have left Nice if it hadn't been for him (Vieira)."

 

