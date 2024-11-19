Genoa coach Gilardino: We must be patient with Balotelli

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino is confident of Mario Balotelli getting back to his best in Serie A.

A free signing last month, Balotelli has had a slow start with his new club.

But Gilardino insists: “It’s normal that he has to get himself in line with the team when he joined the group.

"He has to make sure that he can fully get back to doing what he has always managed to do: Making a difference in matches, whether it’s for 15 minutes, half an hour or a whole match.

“It’s a challenge for us, who took him on, and for him to show that he’s still a Serie A level player and that he can make a difference.”

