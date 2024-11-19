Vieira lined up by Genoa to replace Gilardino

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is being linked with a move to Italy.

The Frenchman is in line to replace Alberto Gilardino as Genoa coach.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Vieira is now in advanced talks to succeed Gilardino.

The 48 year-old's last job was with Strasbourg last season.

Genoa has only won one of its last ten league games, and was knocked out in the second round of the Cup Italia against Serie B Sampdoria.

 

