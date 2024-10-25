Genoa president Zangrillo pulls back from bullish Balotelli signing talk

Tribal Football
Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo has refused to guarantee the arrival of Mario Balotelli.

The striker, 34, is a free agent and has been in talks with Genoa about a deal to June.

Earlier this week, Zangrillo was bullish about signing Balotelli, with coach Alberto Gilardino also keen on the deal.

But today, the president said: "It doesn't depend on me, I expressed a romantic dream and if it also responds to a technical indication it's not up to me to say.

"I know as much as you do..."

For his part, Balotelli is eager to see the move happen.

