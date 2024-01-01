Gilardino admits Genoa draw with Bologna emotional: What an effort!

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino hailed his players after their 2-2 draw with Bologna.

Andrea Pinamonti's double before and after goals for Bologna from Riccardo Orsolini and Jens Odgaard. Afterwards, an under pressure Gilardino admitted he was emotional given the see-sawing contest.

Advertisement Advertisement

An emotional end to the match?

"What an effort and what an emotion the boys gave me. After conceding the second goal, perhaps in our best moment, it was possible not to find a favorable episode. The boys instead were great because we maintained awareness. We were good at staying in the game, today there was a great reaction from everyone.

"On a tactical level I had to adapt some players to roles that were not theirs but I had great availability. Vasquez returned yesterday from the national team, I risked Frendrup, I am very happy for Pinamonti. This is where we have to start again. Our championship will be difficult but with this spirit we can get some satisfaction."

Reaction?

"I've never had any doubts about these guys. They're all focused on this project and they all want to give and do something for this team. It'll be an uphill championship, we have to be good at correcting mistakes. We've changed the game system but I reiterate my happiness for what we've shown on the pitch."

Pinamonti's brace?

"It's lifeblood for the attackers. He worked hard and when two goals like that come, they're very important."

The 4-4-2?

"We had the courage to risk it, I tried everything. He proved us right today but we need balance. We know how to play with three, when we decide to change during the game or from the beginning it's important."

Balotelli?

"Let's enjoy Andrea and this point. I know Mario, I played with him, I know his technical qualities. We will make some evaluations in this sense, we will have to evaluate the period of the unavailable players and when they will return. The recoveries of Vitinha and Messias are fundamental, I'm talking about the forwards. Three weeks ago I said that it was difficult to find ready free agents, now I say that we evaluate."

Vogliacco out?

"He had no problems. It was a choice that I wanted to give confidence to Marcandalli who had never played. For part of the first half he did very well, he made some technical errors on the way out. Vasquez is a pillar and I needed an experienced player alongside him. Vogliacco is important."

The tactical change.

"We are trying to improve some aspects. It is true that in the first half we had to be more careful and effective. In the second half, going down by two goals we had no fear whatsoever."

Pinamonti's goals?

"He's an important striker. I wanted him because he can reflect this team, I hope these two goals are lifeblood. He took a blow to the head, he will undergo tests."

Badelj?

"I brought him to Milan because he wanted to stay close to the team. I hope to have him back in the middle of the week."

Leali?

"He played an important match, he's an extraordinary guy. He played an amazing match and I'm happy for him."