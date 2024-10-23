Genoa and Balotelli return to signing talks

Tribal Football
Genoa and Mario Balotelli are back in signing talks.

After negotiations had cooled last week, La Repubblica says the deal is back on.

An injury to Junior Messias has led to Genoa returning to talks with Balotelli, who is a free agent after leaving Adana Demispor last summer.

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino is supportive of Balotelli's signing and the deal just needs approval from the club's owners to be closed.

Genoa and Balotelli have settled on a contract to June worth €400,000.

