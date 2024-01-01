Balotelli agent: We'll know about Genoa plans today - he can barely contain himself!

The agent of Mario Balotelli says he's eager to ink a contract with Genoa.

The Italian striker, now 34, has been a free agent since leaving Adana Demirspor this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alberto Zangrillo, the president of Genoa, confirmed yesterday that he's ready to sign Balotelli.

And the player's agent, Enzo Raiola, admits there is already a good relationship with the club's president.

"I am lucky to have known Zangrillo for a long time, and I know that he is a great admirer of Mario. It would be a pleasure to bring him to the club," says Raiola.

Furthermore, the agent says Balotelli is very keen on making the move to the Italian club.

"We are waiting for Genoa's final decision. We know what Mario can contribute, and he is ready.

"He can contain save himself, so we hope to get this transfer done soon. We will know for sure if the deal can be completed after the game against Bologna (on Saturday)."

After seven games played, Genoa is in 18th place in Serie A.