Genoa confirm Gilardino dismissal
Genoa have confirmed the dismissal of coach Alberto Gilardino.

Gilardino is expected to be replaced by Patrick Vieira with an announcement imminent.

Genoa confirmed on Monday evening: “Genoa CFC announces that Alberto Gilardino has been relieved of his duties.

“The club thanks Mister Gilardino for the goals we achieved together over the years and wishes him the best for his career.” 

Genoa return to Serie A action on Sunday against Cagliari.

 

