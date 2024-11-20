Genoa confirm Gilardino dismissal

Genoa have confirmed the dismissal of coach Alberto Gilardino.

Gilardino is expected to be replaced by Patrick Vieira with an announcement imminent.

Advertisement Advertisement

Genoa confirmed on Monday evening: “Genoa CFC announces that Alberto Gilardino has been relieved of his duties.

“The club thanks Mister Gilardino for the goals we achieved together over the years and wishes him the best for his career.”

Genoa return to Serie A action on Sunday against Cagliari.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play