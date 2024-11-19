Ex-Genoa coach Onofri "very sorry" with Gilardino sacking

Tribal Football
Former Genoa coach Claudio Onofri is sorry for Alberto Gilardino after today's sacking.

Gilardino was dismissed by Genoa this morning and is due to be replaced by Patrick Vieira.

Onofri told TMW in reaction: "The first reaction from a human point of view is very very sad, because for the general behavior Gilardino is an honest person and of great depth.

"Then there are a thousand facets from a sporting point of view, some positive for the results obtained last year and at the beginning of this one if you like, others less high-sounding in terms of the game and especially in the offensive phase. The last period then was marked by performances that then through the qualities that Gilardino dictated allowed to overturn results that however the opponent did not deserve.

"With Como there was only one team that played football.... I repeat, from what I know and have known as a footballer, I have always had an admiration for Gilardino the person and therefore I am very sorry."

 

