Napoli chief Manna admits "Osimhen wants to leave"

Napoli chief Giovanni Manna says the future of Victor Osimhen remains undecided.

Osimhen has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, while talks have been held with PSG.

Manna told Sky Italia: "Victor is a player who wants to leave.

"But we are calm, because we know we have players in the squad who can replace him.

"We will see what happens in the next 20 days."

Osimhen's deal with Napoli runs to 2026.