Juventus facing frustration over Arsenal defender Kiwior

Juventus are pushing to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior.

The Poland international, however, is set to stay with the Gunners.

Tuttosport says Juve have made an attempt for Kiwior, but are becoming resigned to having to look elsewhere.

The youngster is now willing to stay with the Gunners this season.

The defender is wanted by manager Mikel Arteta, given their Champions League commitments this season.