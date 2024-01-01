Agent of Wolves striker Silva encourages Bologna, Fiorentina offers

The agent of Wolves striker Fabio Silva admits he is preparing to leave Molineux this summer.

Carlos Oliveira says the young centre-forward is now seeking to put down roots after a successful six-month loan at Rangers last term.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told TMW: "The first part of the season at Wolves wasn't the best, Fabio didn't play much. Wolverhampton had made us some promises, so Fabio was willing to stay in the team, but then the promises were not kept.

"The second part of the season, however, was positive. Despite not playing in his role, Fabio made himself available to the coach and the team (Rangers), scoring goals and making assists. It was a learning experience, he learned to know the game better and I'm sure it will be useful to him in the future."

Oliviera also said: “I believe it is essential that he manages to stabilize himself in a club where he feels the trust of the club and where he can have good playing time for at least two seasons in a row.

"He is still very young, he is 21 years old and has immense potential, he will have to work hard and stay focused on his goals. The striker is a particular role, many mature over time and patience is needed."

Asked about interest from Serie A, where Bologna and Fiorentina are keen, he added: “Fabio is among their options. Giovanni Sartori, who I consider a maestro, and Bologna’s sporting director, Marco Di Vaio, appreciate Fabio.

"Raffaele Palladino, the new Fiorentina manager, also likes him a lot. We will have to wait and see how the market evolves, also because there are some clubs that need to sell before making new additions.”