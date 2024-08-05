Wolves set sale price for Silva

Wolves are prepared to sell Fabio Silva this month.

After spending last season away on-loan, Silva admits he'd like to leave Molineaux.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wolves are seeking €20m to sell the Portugal U21 striker.

"I didn't want to go to Wolves," he recently said.

"I wanted to stay for another year or two. I felt that would be the best thing for my career.

"They pushed me towards Wolves. I had no choice. I was told that if I said no to Wolves, I wouldn't play for Porto's first team."

Silva, who still has a contract until 2026, says of his future: "I don't know if it will be a transfer or another loan, but everyone at Wolves knows my thoughts."