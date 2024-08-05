Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd remain in PSG talks over 'eager' Ugarte
IT'S DONE? Bayern Munich ACCEPT Man Utd offers for De Ligt and Mazraoui
Man Utd suffer fresh Yoro blow
Liverpool chiefs convinced of Diaz plans

Wolves set sale price for Silva

Wolves set sale price for Silva
Wolves set sale price for Silva
Wolves set sale price for SilvaAction Plus
Wolves are prepared to sell Fabio Silva this month.

After spending last season away on-loan, Silva admits he'd like to leave Molineaux.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wolves are seeking €20m to sell the Portugal U21 striker.

"I didn't want to go to Wolves," he recently said. 

"I wanted to stay for another year or two. I felt that would be the best thing for my career. 

"They pushed me towards Wolves. I had no choice. I was told that if I said no to Wolves, I wouldn't play for Porto's first team."

Silva, who still has a contract until 2026, says of his future: "I don't know if it will be a transfer or another loan, but everyone at Wolves knows my thoughts." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueSilva FabioWolvesFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent of Wolves striker Silva encourages Bologna, Fiorentina offers
Wolves make new offer for Nantes defender Meupiyou
Wolves boss O'Neil not giving up keeping Neto after Chelsea offer