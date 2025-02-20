Genoa director Ottolini: Balotelli doesn't suit Vieira's system

Genoa director Marco Ottolini says Mario Balotelli's style doesn't suit coach Patrick Vieira's system.

The striker has barely featured since Vieira's arrival, though the January market closed with Balotelli still a Genoa player.

Ottolini said, “With Mario, we have spoken clearly.

“He is training, he is on the squad list, and there are still some transfer markets open—we will see what can be done.

“We could have activated the clause at the end of December, but we didn’t do it because it’s not our style, and we wanted to give each other more time.

“There are simply players who are better suited to our style of football. Mario still wants to play, and we are working to find a solution.”