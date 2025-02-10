Genoa CFC's new mission to reclaim place amongst Italy's elite

Genoa Cricket and Football Club, commonly known as Genoa CFC, is one of Italy’s most historic football teams. Founded in 1893, it holds the title of the oldest football club in Italy, with a rich legacy in Serie A and Serie B. Indeed, the club has won nine Italian championships.

Based in the coastal city of Genoa, the team plays its home matches at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, a stadium shared with fierce rivals Sampdoria—a matchup known as the intense Derby della Lanterna. Genoa's passionate supporters, known as the Grifoni, bring an electric atmosphere to every game.

Advertisement Advertisement

Over the years, the club has developed top talents and maintained a reputation for resilience, often battling through promotion and relegation fights. Genoa remains a cornerstone of Italian football, with a dedicated fanbase and a mission to reclaim its place among Italy’s elite clubs.

Increased digital presence

This ‘Tribal Football’ writer previously lived in Genoa and witnessed the passion and loyal support of Genoa CFC fans at the legendary Luigi Ferraris Stadium, including an incredible & intense derby win over arch-rivals Sampdoria. Genoa CFC, Italy's oldest existing football club, has recently transformed its digital presence through a series of innovative campaigns that have captivated global audiences.

By collaborating with renowned personalities and integrating popular culture into their branding, Genoa has successfully enhanced its visibility and engagement across various platforms.

British singer Rita Ora helped Genoa promote their 130th-anniversary gold jersey Genoa CFC

Collaborations with The Undertaker and Rita Ora

In a groundbreaking move, Genoa has partnered with WWE legend The Undertaker to unveil their new black third kit. The club teased the announcement with a video featuring The Undertaker's iconic imagery, followed by photos of him donning the kit, which features gold trimming around elements such as the badge, sponsor, and last name on the back. This collaboration is part of Genoa's "Golden Dark Side of Genoa" campaign, which began last December.

Prior to this, British singer and actress Rita Ora participated in Genoa's "Dark Golden Side of City" campaign by modeling the club's 130th-anniversary gold jersey. She shared images of herself wearing the commemorative kit with her 16.1 million Instagram followers, significantly boosting the club's international exposure.

Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas a big Genoa fan Genoa CFC

Engagements with Musicians and Athletes

Genoa has also engaged with other celebrities to broaden its appeal. Italian artists Bresh and Annalisa have been involved in promoting the club, and international figures like tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas have expressed their support. Tsitsipas, a known Genoa fan, has been seen wearing the club's jersey, further highlighting the team's growing influence beyond football circles.

Successful Kit Releases and Creative Player Announcements

The club's innovative approach extends to their kit releases and player announcements. The unveiling of the black third kit with The Undertaker and the gold 130th-anniversary jersey with Rita Ora are prime examples of how Genoa combines sports with entertainment to create buzzworthy content. These campaigns have not only driven merchandise sales but also enhanced the club's brand image globally.

Partnership with Netflix for 'Squid Game' Season Two

In a unique collaboration with Netflix, Genoa announced that they will feature branding from the popular series 'Squid Game' on their kits to celebrate the release of the show's second season. This partnership includes special pre-match jackets designed to resemble the iconic green 'Squid Game' attire, with players participating in themed promotional activities. The integration of such a globally recognized series into the club's branding strategy exemplifies Genoa's commitment to staying relevant in popular culture.

Leadership Under Patrick Vieira

On the sporting front, Genoa appointed former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira as their head coach in November 2024. Vieira's leadership has been instrumental in revitalizing the team's performance, lifting them from the relegation zone to a more secure position in Serie A. His appointment has also attracted significant media attention, further amplifying the club's profile.

Through these strategic initiatives, Genoa CFC has not only strengthened its digital platforms but also redefined its brand identity, blending football with elements of entertainment and popular culture to engage a diverse and global audience.