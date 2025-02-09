NEC chief: We were offered Balotelli

NEC Nijmegen GM Wilco van Schaik admits they've been offered Mario Balotelli.

The veteran striker signed for Genoa as a free agent earlier this season, though appears set to leave after being frozen out by coach Patrick Vieira since the Frenchman succeeded Alberto Gilardino.

“Balotelli has also been offered," Van Schaik said on FC Afkicken. “But he was offered to everyone at some point. That was this summer or last winter."

Van Schaik hinted that no serious thought was given to bringing in Balotelli.

“Then you sell a lot of shirts the next day, but a day later his Ferrari hangs in the Oranjesingel in Nijmegen.

“Or he will be knocked out of the pub somewhere. No, that does not suit us either. But players like that are offered in the summer, which is really unprecedented."