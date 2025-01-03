Southampton consider sending Cornet back to West Ham

Southampton may be ready to cut short Maxwel Cornet's loan from West Ham United.

The Saints have recently appointed Ivan Juric in place of Russell Martin at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

The incoming boss wants to make changes to his squad, with his plans including freeing up a loan spot.

Juric said recently: “That is maybe an idea, that he can come back to West Ham.

“The plan was that as we have lots of players, we have to reduce

“Then we will have a meeting next week when I will set my ideas, after two or three weeks of working here, to see what we need to be getting better.”