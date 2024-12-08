Genoa coach Vieira: Torino draw a step forward

Genoa coach Patrick Vieira was left satisfied with their 0-0 draw against Torino.

Vieira insists they can be happy with the stalemate, as Genoa remain unbeaten since his arrival.

A point and what to save?

"It was a difficult match for us but I think also for Toro. We tried to play and create a few more chances but we created little. On the other side I saw a team with character and personality. There are positive aspects: defensively, as a team, we are more solid than before and so we move forward."

Why the few chances?

"It was very difficult on a physical level. We lacked a bit of support for Pinamonti because he was a bit isolated. But Toro is a very difficult team to face. I'm happy with what we showed and took a point. This match tells us that there is a lot to improve."

How are Vitinha, Messias, Balotelli?

"They are very important players for us. They are not yet ready to give this to the team but they are working well and it still takes time."

Is this the module you like the most?

"I'm happy with what Miretti and Zanoli do. ​​Even though Miretti wants to play more centrally and Zanoli wants to play a little deeper, when I see how they behave on the pitch, it's the most important thing for the team."

How is Balotelli?

"Like the other players, like Vitinha, he needs to play. Today he played 20 minutes and could have scored. He's working well, they can help the team more. He needs to continue working but, like Vitinha, he still needs time."

How do you see the team?

"The most important thing is to see how the team can grow. Today I saw a solid team. On the other hand, we wanted to play better but we didn't. We have to find a way to combine these aspects of the game and it takes time. But we are growing as a team."

You haven't conceded a goal from open play yet.

"It's important not to concede a goal but we also want to score because we want to win. They say that if you can't win, the important thing is not to lose. We showed maturity, not conceding a goal is important and as a team we played well."

How is Messias?

"He had a relapse."

A step back compared to Udine?

"No. A step forward. We played against a good team. From a game point of view we did interesting things, we lacked a bit of quality in the last 30 meters. I want to continue working because there is still work to be done. Today we showed personality, a team that wants to look for a victory. We played with intensity and I think we are on the right path."

Several mistakes in the build-up?

"We had interesting situations and we played well. When I see the spirit of the players in training, there is no doubt that we will play these situations better soon."

How are Pereiro and Norton-Cuffy?

"If I play Norton-Cuffy I'll ask myself why someone else doesn't play (laughs). The players are sending me messages that they want to play and that's how a team is consolidated. I asked the players to put me in difficulty to make these choices. I really like Norton-Cuffy."

