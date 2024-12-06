Vieira wary facing Torino despite bright Genoa start

Patrick Vieira is wary despite his bright start as Genoa coach.

After four points from the last two games, Vieira spoke to the press ahead of Saturday's clash with Torino.

Advertisement Advertisement

Did four points in two games give you the serenity to best prepare for this match against Torino?

"It hasn't changed anything in terms of the intensity I want in training. Four points have arrived. It's good but I think that in these two games we have done well in terms of play but there is still a lot of work to do. I saw a group focused on what we want to do on the pitch."

Are there any weak points in this Torino?

"A team that has been struggling in recent games but has strong, quality players. It's a team that works well. We're in a positive period, the players have more confidence and with the fans we have I hope we'll play a good game. I liked seeing so many fans who followed the team away from home in Udine and this is a strong point for the club and the players."

Can the victory that doesn't come at Marassi be a "burden"?

"We have to focus on how well we've done so far. We play with confidence. The team is growing, now we have to continue to do well. We have to believe in the work. We are lucky to have these fans. We have to do more to win at home but we mustn't just talk about what's not going well. In the last two games I've seen something positive."

Did you expect to “revolutionize” Genoa in a few days and get these results?

"I think the quality has always been there. Then it's the players who win the game on the pitch. When there's a group united to do well, the players then show their talent on the pitch. I'm happy with the mentality that this team has shown."

"Not everything is going well yet. But what we want to do is always take a step forward. There are still many things to improve, we can do better in possession of the ball and also from a defensive point of view. There is still work to be done to be more of a team but I am happy with what we have shown but I want even more from the players."

With Gollini back, you have two goalkeepers, but who can play? Because Leali is doing very well.

"You asked the question and gave the answer (laughs). I agree with you, Leali is doing very well. We are lucky to have two Serie A goalkeepers, Nicola is doing very well."

On past coaches Wenger, Lippi and Capello?

"I don't pretend to be like Wenger, Lippi and Capello. They are great coaches. I was lucky enough to have been coached by very important coaches, I learned a lot from them but it's also important to understand who they are as a person and how the team plays. It's important to be true, not to copy or want to be one of them because they are on another level.

"When you see these great coaches, they all have a different philosophy of play but they have all won. For me as a coach it is important to put a player in a place where he can do better."

Do the rumors about the club affect you as a team? And what guarantees did you have on the January market?

"I know as much as you do. I hear many things but my focus is only on the pitch. I don't want to lose energy and my goal is to focus only on what happens on the pitch, working with the players to win games."