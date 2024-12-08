Torino coach Vanoli happy with Genoa point

Torino coach Paolo Vanoli was pleased with their 0-0 draw at Genoa.

Vanoli insists he was happy with the performance for the draw on Saturday.

A point and some disappointment?

"It was a hard-fought match. I knew it would be a difficult pitch. In the first half we were more lucid but less productive. In the second we were good at trying to go looking for, stressing their defensive line, some crosses. We lacked the spark. If Vojvoda puts that ball in, you play in a different way."

Did you lack courage?

"No. In my opinion we went to get them well, maybe we weren't clean in winning the ball. We have to improve this aspect. Tactically we played a good game. Now we have found stability in defense, now it's my job to find the chemistry between the strikers."

Can Toro find different solutions?

"In your opinion, should I change the defense? I have always been honest in what I look at. When there are good performances, you move forward with your own ideas. Today we found a good squaring, today I saw the full-backs who were not in line on their defensive line but we put them in difficulty."

Vlasic?

"He was fine. It was a technical choice because it was a dirty game. In midfield we worked really well and it was a department that I wanted to touch as little as possible. I didn't want to lose the balance that Linetty, Gineitis and Ricci gave me."

The forwards?

"They need to find a better match. Those who came in, Karamoh and Njie, entered the game well."

Sanabria?

"He did a great job. Sometimes you always look ahead but we knew very well the importance of these points and the game. They did a great job, I must say that in possession (especially Adams) he was very dirty in the first half. Adams must understand that Italian football is loved by everyone and we know that we are very tactical. By working, he too can grow."

Do you have a regret more than anger?

"I have neither regrets nor anger. For three weeks I have seen this team getting closer to my eyes of hunger. You can't win on points, but this should make you believe that we are on the right path."

Mediocre team?

"I am convinced that we still have room for improvement. But not only on the pitch. They are all details that must help you grow. You can give more. Sometimes the tunnels you enter make you frantic and want to get out at all costs. This is the moment we are going through. Tonight I saw a team that wants to get out at all costs."

