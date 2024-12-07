Juventus lead three Serie A rivals in battle for Chelsea midfielder Casadei

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
The race for Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei is intensifying in Italy.

Casadei is expected to push to leave Stamford Bridge in January, potentially in an outright sale.

A return to Italy for the former Inter Milan prospect is mooted, with Calciomercato.com reporting four Serie A clubs are keen.

Juventus, Empoli, Genoa and Monza are all interested in the Italy U21 international.

Juve are particularly making a serious push to sign Casadei next month. The midfielder's deal at Chelsea runs to 2028.

