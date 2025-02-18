Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle and Isak reach 'verbal agreement' ahead of summer market
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Mainoo blow

Genoa coach Vieira left delighted after victory over Venezia: The MVP was the team

Carlos Volcano
Genoa coach Vieira left delighted after victory over Venezia: The MVP was the team
Genoa coach Vieira left delighted after victory over Venezia: The MVP was the teamGenoa/Facebook
Genoa coach Patrick Vieira was left pleased after their victory over Venezia on Monday night.

Genoa won 2-0 thanks to goals from Andrea Pinamonti and Maxwel Cornet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Vieira said afterwards: "It was a very important match. Getting the three points was our goal. We took a step forward but there are still many points to take. The thing I liked tonight is that we managed the difficult moments well.

"We were under pressure but we remained calm and organized. Those who came in brought a bit of quality and energy. In the end I think this was a team victory. The MVP was the team. 

"It was a game where they could have scored one or two goals. We had the chances to score but it was a difficult game. We remained calm in the difficult moments and the management was done very well."

On Cornet, Vieira added: "He's not at his best yet, he did a great job. I'm very happy. He lost a few balls that he shouldn't lose, this means we have things we need to work on but he's a quality player."

 

Mentions
Serie AGenoaVenezia
Related Articles
Venezia perform U-turn over Ben Yedder deal
Ben Yedder waiting to sign with Venezia; training on Mestre
Genoa CFC's new mission to reclaim place amongst Italy's elite