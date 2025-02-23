Genoa coach Vieira: Inter Milan can win Double

Genoa coach Patrick Vieira says Inter Milan can win the Double this season.

After defeat to the Nerazzurri on Saturday, Vieira says his former club can win the Scudetto and the Champions League this season.

He said after the 1-0 home defeat, the Frenchman said: “It’s the best game, even compared to the one against Milan. But I’m very satisfied with how it was managed, Genoa showed they are organised and have the right desire to play for each other.

"We knew it wouldn’t be easy for our forwards, then I changed something up front to try to put pressure on Inter. It’s a shame we conceded a goal from a corner but we’re growing."

He also said: "They (Inter) can win both objectives. They have a great coach and many top-quality players. They can do it.”