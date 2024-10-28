Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans as medical underway

Mario Balotelli is undergoing a Genoa medical today.

Should all run as expected, the Italy striker will signed a deal with Genoa to the end of the season.

The agreement will also included a break clause for December 31 should things not go to plan.

Genoa are expected to announce Balotelli's signing this afternoon.

On Sunday, Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino said: "The evaluations were made on the spot, in going to visualise a player like him. It is natural that if he comes to Genoa with those motivations, will, fire and desire to make himself available, he can give us a lot.

"We know that he will certainly not be the one to solve all our problems but little by little he will get playing time and will be able to help us. We hope he can arrive but the value of the whole team will be decisive. All the champions we want can arrive but the value is in the collective and we must have motivation and the desire to do well."