Balotelli speaks to reporters before Genoa medical: I'm fired up

Mario Balotelli spoke briefly with reporters ahead of his Genoa medical today.

The 34 year-old striker is undergoing tests today ahead of signing a deal to June with Genoa.

Before entering the clinic, Balotelli took some questions from the media gaggle.

The striker responded: "I'm fired up, I don't really want to talk, I just want to get started."

"Greetings to Genoa fans. See you at the stadium and hope for the best. I'll give my all."

Asked when he believes he'll be ready to play, Balotelli said: "I hope soon."

On coach Alberto Gilardino saying he has a "fire inside", Balotelli added: "We will see..."