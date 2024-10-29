Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to pay huge sum to Ten Hag after dismissal
Henry delivers Zidane answer to Man Utd
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
SACKED! Ten Hag axed as Man Utd manager after club’s worst start to Prem season

DONE DEAL: Balotelli signs Genoa contract

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Balotelli signs Genoa deal
DONE DEAL: Balotelli signs Genoa dealGenoa/Facebook
Genoa have completed the signing of Mario Balotelli.

The 34 year-old striker moves to Genoa as a free agent after leaving Adana Demirspor over the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It's understood Balotelli has penned a contract to June.

Genoa announced on Monday evening: "Mario Balotelli is a new Genoa player. The Italian striker, born in Palermo on 12/09/1990, signed the contract with his new club.

"In his career Balotelli has won nine professional titles with the teams he belongs to. In the senior national team he was head-cannoner and vice-champion at the 2012 European Championship, collecting a total of 36 appearances and 14 goals.

"Welcome to Genoa, Super Mario!"

Mentions
Serie ABalotelli MarioGenoaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Balotelli speaks to reporters before Genoa medical: I'm fired up
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans as medical underway
Balotelli due to sign Genoa contract today