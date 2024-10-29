DONE DEAL: Balotelli signs Genoa contract

Genoa have completed the signing of Mario Balotelli.

The 34 year-old striker moves to Genoa as a free agent after leaving Adana Demirspor over the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's understood Balotelli has penned a contract to June.

Genoa announced on Monday evening: "Mario Balotelli is a new Genoa player. The Italian striker, born in Palermo on 12/09/1990, signed the contract with his new club.

"In his career Balotelli has won nine professional titles with the teams he belongs to. In the senior national team he was head-cannoner and vice-champion at the 2012 European Championship, collecting a total of 36 appearances and 14 goals.

"Welcome to Genoa, Super Mario!"