Balotelli due to sign Genoa contract today
Mario Balotelli is expected to sign for Genoa today.

A free agent since leaving Adana Demirspor over the summer, Balotelli has agreed terms with Genoa on a deal to June.

TMW says a contract will be signed and an announcement made some time on Sunday.

The contract will run for the remainder of the season, but also includes a break clause for December 31.

If either party is unhappy, they can end the contract before the New Year.

