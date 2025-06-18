Genoa chief Ottolini: Vieira renewal so important; he's raised our level

Genoa sporting director Marco Ottolini admits he's delighted securing coach Patrick Vieira to a new deal.

Vieira extended his stay a fortnight ago to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ottolini told TMW: "Patrick has certainly raised the level for us from many points of view. He has motivated everyone, he has raised the communication level. The discussion is always very open, very specific.

"We don't stay on the surface but go into the details of things. If there are issues to address, we address them by sitting down and analyzing them in detail. This has brought benefits. Then there is the charisma that he transmits."

Continuity and stability

On Vieira's renewal, Ottolini continued: "I believe in general that continuity and stability, in an environment like football, are fundamental aspects. Being able to retain Vieira is a big step to lay a solid foundation and to seek confirmation that is what we must do.

"Knowing that we are in a club that is not yet at the point of being able to retain all the players and therefore we must always look for certainties, pillars to lean on.

"Also in function of this, being able to plan a little in advance and trying to give characteristics that the coach requires in the players I think is an important thing."