Genoa announce Sucu as new majority owner

Genoa have announced Romanian entrepreneur Dan Șucu has become the majority owner of the club.

This acquisition, approved by the Board of Directors following a €40 million capital increase last weekend, sees Șucu secure approximately 77% of Genoa C.F.C.'s equity, with the previous shareholders retaining minority stakes.

Dan Șucu is a distinguished Romanian entrepreneur, renowned for his impactful ventures across multiple industries. Born on April 25, 1963, in Bucharest, Șucu is the founder of Mobexpert, Romania’s largest furniture brand, established in 1993. Mobexpert employs over 2,200 staff and operates as a vertically integrated company, encompassing retail, production, and export activities.

Beyond furniture, Șucu has made significant investments in Romania’s real estate sector, developing prominent residential and commercial projects. Since 2022, he has also ventured into media, becoming a key shareholder in Ziarul Financiar, Romania’s leading business newspaper.

A passionate supporter of sports, Șucu is the primary shareholder of Rapid Bucharest, owning 90% of the shares in the historic football club, which boasts a legacy of over 100 years. Under his stewardship, Rapid has made substantial investments in modernizing its sports infrastructure, including the development of a state-of-the-art training center for its first team and youth academy. Currently, the academy trains around 700 young players, embodying Șucu’s vision of football as a vital social tool to inspire and engage young people while contributing to the resurgence of Romanian sports.

Since 2021, Șucu has also served as president of Confederația Patronală Concordia, Romania’s leading privately owned business association, where he plays a pivotal role in fostering collaboration between the private sector, government, and other stakeholders on economic and political matters.

A New Era for Genoa C.F.C.

This acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Genoa C.F.C., the oldest football club in Italy. The club anticipates that Șucu’s leadership will bring enhanced financial stability, strategic investments, and long-term growth, benefiting both the team and its facilities.

Genoa C.F.C. extends its deepest gratitude to its passionate fans for their unwavering support through the years. With Dan Șucu’s entry, the club looks ahead with optimism, committed to restoring its historic prestige and achieving the successes it so richly deserves.