Genoa coach Vieira happy with AC Milan draw: Zanoli nice surprise; Balotelli...?

Genoa coach Patrick Vieira was left pleased after their 0-0 draw at AC Milan.

Genoa proved party crashers as they held Milan to a stalemate on their 125th anniversary, leaving Vieira happy.

Heaviest point since you've been here?

"We have to respect the team we played against. Milan is a very strong team."

Another clean sheet...

"We are working towards this."

Have you thought about including Balotelli?

"The stability and balance of the team is very important. I thought we didn't need another striker. We did very well. The players are working very well in training, we have a clear idea of ​​how to play; it's a pleasure to see them work during the week. I liked the second half, with a lot of personality."

Objective?

"We want to win, take three points. But it's important not to forget where we were five or six days ago. Now it's important to give confidence to the players, we want to do better, score more goals."

How is Serie A?

"I've only played four games, it's too early. Serie A is very difficult and the results are low. You win on the details and we have to do better on the details. I'm very happy tonight."

Nice game by Alessandro Zanoli?

"Zanoli is a nice surprise, he has the ability to cover the entire flank and we are working hard on it. He can do better especially when he is in the opponent's area."

