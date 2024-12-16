Maldini posts AC Milan message after missing 125-year celebrations

AC Milan great Paolo Maldini was missing from yesterday's 125 year celebrations at San Siro stadium.

Instead, Maldini - the former defender and sports director - left a post hinting he was not invited to the day's events.

"Happy birthday AC Milan for your 125th birthday! No one will ever be able to undermine your bond with the Maldini family, history is memory," read Maldini's social media post.

Milan's 0-0 draw with Genoa was greeted with jeers at the final whistle, with protests also held against the current owners.