Liverpool, Brighton and Brentford could sign Genoa star for just £12.4m this January

Morten Frendrup's price tag has been slashed by Genoa as Liverpool, Brighton, and Brentford chase his signature.

According to Tuttomercatoweb Genoa wanted £16.5M for Frendrup during the summer, but it is understood that they will ask for only £12.4m in January as they look to sell to help their financial situation.

The Premier League trio are said to be monitoring the Denmark international who said that it would be a dream to play for Liverpool in the past.

Speaking to Sjællandske Nyheder back in 2018 he said: “It is a dream I have always had, and I believe it will succeed. If I work hard, I believe in it.”

With reports suggesting that Wataru Endo could leave the club in 2025, the Reds could step up and match Genoa’s asking price to bolster their midfield in a season in which they look unstoppable in all competitions.

Frendrup has also been linked with AC Milan in recent weeks, meaning teams will have to be quick when the window opens if they want to add him to their ranks as multiple top sides bid for his signature.