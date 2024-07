AC Milan, Fiorentina eyeing Depay

Released Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay is wanted in Italy.

Depay, 30, has been released from the final year of his Atletico deal and is now a free agent.

Now La Gazzetta dello Sport says Fiorentina are seeking talks with Depay.

Fiorentina are also interested in Genoa striker Mateo Retegui.

At the same time, AC Milan are also showing interest in Depay.